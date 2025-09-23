<p>New Delhi: BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said that several ministers of the BJP who went out in markets to interact with customers and shopkeepers alike have come with the feedback that the GST reforms have led to a rise in sales ahead of the festive season. </p><p>He added that on the very first day of GST reforms, some car dealers broke records across three decades, and in one day, a major automobile manufacturer delivered 25,000 cars. </p> .Avoidable misunderstanding: Sambit Patra on Manipur security forces ‘concealing’ state’s name on bus.<p>“When our ministers went and met people in markets, a big feedback has come in – Maruti Suzuki has broken the record of the past 35 years, and Hyundai’s 5-year record has also been broken. </p><p>"Yesterday, Maruti delivered 25,000 cars. Maruti’s Senior Executive Officer said that on the very first day, there were 80,000 inquiries and 25,000 cars were delivered,” Swaraj said. </p><p>He added that Maruti has received bookings of 75,000 cars on the day of additional price reduction, and that there are 15,000 bookings every day since – a hike of 50 per cent. Demands for small cars have been high, he added. </p> .<p>Swaraj said that prices of some crucial drugs for blood pressure, cancer and diabetes, too, have come down. </p><p>Dismissing the Congress’s accusation that the prime minister was taking credit for the GST rate cut decision which was taken by the GST Council comprising all states, Patra said the opposition party can thank the PM if they want. </p><p>“If they want to take credit for GST reforms, they can do so. We are not stopping Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh or Congress from taking credit. We have released hoardings, banners and they can also put up their boardings-banners, saying, ‘Thank you Modi ji’, and claim credit,” Patra said. </p>