Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rs 558 cr worth of seizures made in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The seizures include cash, freebies, including liquor, drugs and precious metals.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 13:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraElection Commission of IndiaJharkhandseizures

Follow us on :

Follow Us