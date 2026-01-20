Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Africa Cup of Nations 2026 Final: The image of the 'Beautiful Game' takes a beating

The off-field drama in the final at Morocco's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium robbed the sheen of a tournament which was meant to underline continental supremacy.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 05:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 05:42 IST
senegalFootballSports NewsAfricaFIFAGianni InfantinoMoroccocontroversiesAfrica Cup of Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us