A few switching sides won't impact I.N.D.I.A., Mamata still part of alliance: Sachin Pilot

Asked about suggestions that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is unravelling with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar crossing over to the NDA, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary's imminent switch-over and Banerjee attacking the Congress, Pilot said, "Look at the amount of partners that left the NDA. Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, PDP, AIADMK. So the number of those leaving the NDA is far larger than some of those people who may not be with us today."

"But the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is strong and Mamata Banerjee is a part of the alliance, we are having discussions with the TMC,' the 46-year-old leader said.