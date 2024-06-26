Sam Pitroda reappointed as Indian Overseas Congress chairman

<p>The Congress on Wednesday reappointed Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).</p><p>Pitroda had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sam-pitroda-steps-down-from-congress-post-3014065">stepped down</a> from the post earlier, following a massive row over alleged racist comments.</p>.<p>The Congress had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-distances-itself-from-sam-pitrodas-indians-in-east-look-like-chinese-remark-3013464">distanced itself</a> from Pitroda at the time.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>