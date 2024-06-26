Home
Sam Pitroda reappointed as Indian Overseas Congress chairman

Pitroda had stepped down from the post earlier, following a massive row over alleged racist comments.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 14:36 IST
The Congress on Wednesday reappointed Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Pitroda had stepped down from the post earlier, following a massive row over alleged racist comments.

The Congress had distanced itself from Pitroda at the time.

More to follow...

