Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC asks Centre to respond in 3 weeks on PIL alleging Arunachal CM awarded contracts to kin

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to file a reply within three weeks to a PIL claiming Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarded government contracts to family members.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 16:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 16:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtArunachal PradeshPILPema Khandu

Follow us on :

Follow Us