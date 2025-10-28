<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Law Commission to examine definition of 'dependent' under the Employee's Compensation Act, 1923, especially in case of “a minor brother or an unmarried sister or a widowed sister if a minor".</p><p>A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan felt that in the present time, no one would normally find a widowed sister who is a minor, especially after enactment of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.</p><p>The bench, thus, said, "In our view, the matter needs to be considered by the Law Commission for suitable amendment of Section 2(1)(d)(iii)(d) or any other in the 1923 Act."</p><p>The court dismissed an appeal filed by the New India Assurance Company Ltd against the Karnataka High Court's order of October 5, 2009.</p><p>The insurance company submitted that the Commissioner had treated the widowed sisters of the deceased employee as his dependents under Act and awarded compensation in their favour. </p><p>It argued that the two widowed sisters of the deceased employee do not qualify as dependents of the deceased employee, as contemplated under the statute.</p><p>As per Section 2(1)(d)(iii)(d) of the Act, the expression used is “a minor brother, or an unmarried sister or a widowed sister if a minor”, who would be treated as dependents of the deceased employee.</p><p>The court rejected the contention and allowed the employees' dependents to withdraw the money deposited with the high court.</p>