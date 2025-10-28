Menu
SC asks Law Commission to examine definition of minor widowed sister as dependent under EC Act

A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan felt that in the present time, no one would normally find a widowed sister who is a minor, especially after enactment of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 16:10 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 16:10 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLaw

