SC asks new owners of Jet Airways to deposit Rs 150 cr by January 31 in SBI’s escrow account

While referring the case back to the NCLAT for expeditious disposal, the top court said, 'The SRA (successful resolution applicant- the Jalan-Kalrock consortium) shall on or before January 31, deposit an amount of Rs 150 crores to the SBI’s escrow account failing which the SRA shall be treated as non compliant to the resolution plan.' Modifying the August 28, 2023 order of the NCLAT, the bench said the permission granted to the consortium to adjust the last tranche of Rs 150 crore against the PBG is substituted with the direction.