<p>Chikkamagaluru: Officials of the Lokayukta Police on Tuesday arrested a Mescom junior engineer, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 to clear a contractor's pending bill.</p><p>According to sources, the arrested is Mallikarjunaswamy. The engineer had demanded the bribe from a civil contractor to facilitate payment of a pending bill worth Rs 10 lakh for completed civil works. </p><p>Despite the work being completed nearly a year ago, the contractor's bill had not been settled. Frustrated by the delay and demand for bribe, the contractor lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta sleuths trapped him while accepting bribe at Mescom office in R G Road. </p>