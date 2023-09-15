SC extends protection to Editors Guild, 4 members by two weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought the response of the complainant, who had lodged the FIRs against the EGI and its four members, asking as to how the offence of promoting enmity between different ethnic groups was made out against them.