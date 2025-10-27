Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC notice to states, UTs on 'digital arrests', top court favours CBI probe

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the court is inclined to entrust the matter to the CBI for probe into such cases, in view of the magnitude and pan-India spread of such crimes.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 07:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 07:31 IST
India NewsCBISupreme Courtcybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us