Scindia inaugurates shooting range named after double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 19:54 IST

Gwalior: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated a shooting range named after Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the function to inaugurate the shooting range in Jiwaji Club here, he also made a video call to Bhaker to inform her.

"A shooting range for 10 meter air pistol and rifle has been inaugurated at Jiwaji Club in Gwalior," Scindia told Bhaker in the video call.

The Union minister also fired a few shots at the new range.

Published 26 August 2024, 19:54 IST
