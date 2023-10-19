Sebi should stand firm, finish its probe into Adani matter in timely manner: Congress

"The Adani Group and its minions in the BJP attempted to discredit OCCRP as 'Soros-funded interests'. Now, it emerges that Sebi itself had approached OCCRP to get access to the documents proving that Adani was in fact indulging in round-tripping and money-laundering benami funds,"Ramesh said.

"Will Adani apologists attack Sebi as conspiring with Soros? Does this not prove that Sebi is finally taking these disclosures seriously and attempting to fulfill its duty to the nation," he said.