Seema Haider's first husband hires lawyer in India to bring his kids back to Pakistan

She captured the headlines in July when Indian authorities found her living with Indian national (now her husband) Sachin Meena in the Greater Noida area in Uttar Pradesh.

She is said to be expecting a child with Meena.

Ansar Burney, a top Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist, said that Ghulam Haider, Seema's Pakistani husband, had approached him for help in getting custody of his four children.

“After due process, we have hired an Indian lawyer, Ali Momin and have sent the power of attorney to start legal proceedings in Indian courts,” Burney said.