Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo takes over as new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir

Before his central deputation, Dulloo served as the financial commissioner of the Agriculture Production Department in J&K and additional chief secretary of the Finance Department. He is credited with the formulation of the prestigious Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) and he played crucial role in expanding the medical infrastructure during the coronavirus pandemic as the financial commissioner of the Health Department.

He holds the distinction of being the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to occupy the top slot in the UT's bureaucracy since 2017, following B R Sharma's tenure from 2015-17.