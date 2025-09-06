<p>New Delhi: Former JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), on Saturday approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his bail plea.</p><p>A special leave petition was filed on his behalf by his advocate against the High Court’s September 2, 2025 order. Earlier this week, the Delhi HC had dismissed bail petitions filed by Imam, Umar Khalid, and others in connection with a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.</p><p>The division bench had highlighted the gravity of the allegations, noting that the case involved a premeditated and orchestrated conspiracy to commit unlawful activities threatening India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty, rather than a regular protest or riot.</p><p>“The court must balance individual rights with national interests and public safety,” the HC observed, adding that the evidence against Imam and Khalid was “prima facie strong at this stage” and could not be considered weak.</p>.High Court must exercise restraint when plea pending before top court: Supreme Court.<p>The bench also rejected parity arguments with co-accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who had previously been granted bail, emphasizing that Imam and Khalid played a “prima facie grave role” by delivering inflammatory speeches aimed at mobilizing members of the Muslim community.</p><p>Addressing arguments on trial delays and prolonged incarceration, the HC noted the prosecution’s allegations about the scale of the conspiracy, involving thousands of people and resulting in 54 deaths, numerous injuries, and widespread damage to public and private property.</p><p>The court observed that the trial, currently at the stage of arguments on framing charges, was progressing, given the 3,000-page chargesheet and 30,000 pages of electronic evidence, along with numerous witnesses. “A hurried trial could be detrimental to the rights of both the appellants and the State,” the bench added.</p><p>Similar bail pleas by other accused, including Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shadab Ahmed, were also dismissed by the High Court.</p>