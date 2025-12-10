<p>New Delhi: Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> on Wednesday claimed that there has been a sharp decline in accidents on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a>, with the number of “consequential train accidents” dropping from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25, and further to just 10 in 2025-26 till November.</p><p>Between 2004 and 2014, a total of 1,711 consequential train accidents were recorded, making it an average of 171 per year, the Minister said in his written answer in Lok Sabha.</p><p>Insisting that significant increase in investment and the adoption of modern technology helped to reduce accidents, he said Accidents Per Million Train Kilometre (APMTKM) has declined from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2024-25, which is an improvement of nearly 73 per cent.</p>.Indian Railways ticket about about five or 10% of prices in developed countries: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>Funds for safety-related activities has been enhanced from Rs 39,463 crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore in 2025-26.</p><p>The Minister further said that the high-tech "Kavach" safety system, adopted in July 2020, has played a major role in reducing accidents. </p><p>Major infrastructure upgradation including electrical and electronic interlocking systems taken place as well.</p><p>Vaishnaw said a web-based online monitoring system to track assets and maintenance planning has further strengthened preventive safety mechanisms. </p>