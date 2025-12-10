Menu
'Sharp decline in train accidents from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Between 2004 and 2014, a total of 1,711 consequential train accidents were recorded, making it an average of 171 per year, the Minister said in his written answer in Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 14:49 IST
