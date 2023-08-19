Significant milestone: PM Narendra Modi on Jan Dhan accounts crossing 50-crore mark

Terming it a significant milestone, Modi said, 'It is heartening to see that more than half of these accounts belong to our Nari Shakti. With 67% of accounts opened in rural and semi-urban areas, we are also ensuring that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every corner of our nation.' The total deposits in the Jan Dhan accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore while around 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued with these accounts free of cost, the finance ministry said.