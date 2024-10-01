Home
CM Tamang chairs meeting with BRO for improvement of road infrastructure in North Sikkim

A joint inspection of critical regions was agreed upon to ensure a comprehensive assessment and action plan.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:26 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 08:26 IST
India NewsSikkimGangtokBRO

