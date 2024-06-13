One killed, five missing as Sikkim hit by massive landslides

Gangtok: At least one person was killed and five others went missing as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in Sikkim's Mangan district, officials said on Thursday.

Landslides blocked stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged, while electricity poles were swept away, they said.

The body of a person was found in Pakshep area of Mangan, while three persons went missing from Ambithang near Rangrang and two others from Pakshep.