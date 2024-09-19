Sikkim CM welcomes 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

"We strongly support the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal which envisions simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within the next 100 days," he said in a Facebook post.

"I also wholeheartedly endorse the perspective of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, describing it as an important step to make our democracy even more vibrant and participatory," Tamang said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' as recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.