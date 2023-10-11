Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiasikkim

Sikkim flash flood toll rises to 37

Pakyong district accounted for the maximum number of fatalities at 24, including ten army personnel, followed by seven in Gangtok, four in Mangan and two in Namchi districts.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 13:50 IST

Follow Us

The toll in the Sikkim flash flood has increased to 37, while 78 people are missing six days after a cloudburst on a glacier lake, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) on Wednesday.

Pakyong district accounted for the maximum number of fatalities at 24, including ten army personnel, followed by seven in Gangtok, four in Mangan and two in Namchi districts, it said.

Another 78 people are still missing as several towns in the Teesta river basin across four districts were flooded after the cloudburst in Mangan district which triggered the upsurge in the river, the SSDMA said.

A total 6001 people have been either rescued or evacuated from the flood-affected areas and the number of injured persons stood at 30, it said.

The number of people affected by the flash floods stood at 87,300.

A total 3773 people were rendered homeless by the flash flood and were provided shelter in 24 relief camps in the four districts, the SSDMA said.

As many as 3646 pucca and kuccha houses were either totally, severely or partially damaged in the calamity that affected 90 villages/wards/nagar panchayat/councils, it said.

The road network of the state was disrupted as 16 bridges, nine in the heavily-ravaged Mangan district alone, in the downstream to the Teesta-V hydropower station were either submerged by the gushing waters of the river or were washed out, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 13:50 IST)
India NewsSikkim

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT