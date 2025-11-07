Menu
SIR row | Supreme Court to hear on pleas challenging EC's decision to conduct pan-India exercise on November 11

The bench said though several important matters are listed from November 11 onwards, it would try to adjust the hearing of other matters to take up SIR matters.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 06:21 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 06:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

