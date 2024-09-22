Home
Snake found hanging in Garibrath Express coach

The incident reportedly occurred near Kasara station in Maharashtra on Sunday morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 17:08 IST

Jabalpur: A video of a snake hanging from an iron grip inside a coach of Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath Express has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred near Kasara station in Maharashtra on Sunday morning.

West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava told PTI that authorities are currently coordinating with Central Railways to verify details of the sighting.

The video shows a snake hanging from an iron grip of a side berth.

Details are being gathered from officials responsible for the Kasara route, the CPRO added.

Published 22 September 2024, 17:08 IST
