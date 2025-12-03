<p>Solapur: Veteran socialist leader Pannalal Surana passed away in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=solapur">Solapur </a>after a brief illness, family sources said on Wednesday.</p><p>Surana, 93, was admitted to a hospital late Tuesday night. His body will be donated for scientific research and medical education, sources said.</p>.B R Patil: Socialist & a stickler for ethics through thick and thin of politics.<p>He dedicated his life to ensuring justice for victimized and oppressed sections of the society.</p><p>A former president of Rashtra Seva Dal, founded by Sane Guruji, Surana joined the Bhudan movement of Acharya Vinoba Bhave in Bihar.</p><p>Surana, who was in prison for 18 months during the Emergency, was a former editor of the Marathi daily Marathwada.</p><p>He was also an author of several books on politics, economy and agriculture. </p>