SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son to meet PM Modi: Report

<p> Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.</p>.<p>The source added that Son met Mukesh Ambani - India's richest man and chairman of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries - on Tuesday. The duo discussed potential artificial intelligence opportunities in India.</p>.<p>SoftBank, Reliance and Modi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p>