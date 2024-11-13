Home
Soon waiter will inform that Trump allowed Modi to polish his shoes: Subramanian Swamy

In a post on social media platform X, Swamy said that a national newspaper has reported on its front page that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Modi's call was the third one Trump took soon after it became clear that he was to be the next US President.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 07:32 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 07:32 IST
