Soon waiter will inform that Trump allowed Modi to polish his shoes: Subramanian Swamy
In a post on social media platform X, Swamy said that a national newspaper has reported on its front page that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Modi's call was the third one Trump took soon after it became clear that he was to be the next US President.
Today a national newspaper quotes EAM Jayasankar, is quoted as saying that US President Elect Trump took Modi’s phone call as the third. Who were the first two? This is front page news for a nation of 1.43 billion people. Soon Waiter will inform that Trump allowed Modi to polish…
Let PM Modi and HM Shah know that when the truth comes out that China from April, 2020 has grabbed 4046 sq kms of Undisputed Ladakh territory but the duo maintained “koi aaya nahin” lie, they will be subject to treason crime.