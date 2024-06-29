Speaker’s reference to Emergency did not suit stature of post: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The reference to Emergency by President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was unnecessary, veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said.
“The Speaker’s reference to the Emergency in his address did not suit the stature of the post. It has been 50 years since the Emergency, (then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi is no longer alive, why is the Speaker bringing up this issue now? Is it the role of the Speaker to make a political statement? We did not think his statement was apt," said Pawar.
“The President’s speech also had a brief mention of this issue, that too was not necessary,” he added.
Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-three-time union minister, said that he appreciates that Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.
“It is good that Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Opposition. The party with the greatest number of MPs in the Opposition gets to decide the Leader of Opposition. The MPs of the Congress decided to make Rahul their leader. In one way this is representation from a new generation, with a background in politics, and a willingness to put in tremendous effort. I am sure he will shine,” said Pawar, who himself had been Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Hitting out at the BJP, Pawar said that before making statements like 'Congress-mukt Bharat', the BJP should take note of how many seats they had before this Lok Sabha election and how many seats they have after this Lok Sabha election.
“When they see those numbers, they will realise that they have no right to make 'Bharat mukt' of anyone. The BJP does not have a majority in Parliament. Without Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, they would not have formed a government. Regardless of how much they try to hide it, the truth is clear: they do not have a clear mandate from the people of India,” he said.
Pointing out the role of the BJP and central agencies, Pawar said, “Central investigation agencies have been misused against political opponents. You put the Chief Ministers of two states in jail, of which one was released yesterday. Then, you put MPs, MLAs or ministers from West Bengal in jail. When the lower courts pass verdicts against you, you appeal those decisions immediately and put leaders back in jail. It is clear that agencies are being purposely manipulated and misused.”
On the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, he said, “In the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA was leading on 155 out of 288 Vidhan Sabha seats in Maharashtra. If this continues for the Vidhan Sabha elections, it is obvious that we will form the next government.”
