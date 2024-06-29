Speaker’s reference to Emergency did not suit stature of post: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The reference to Emergency by President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was unnecessary, veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said.

“The Speaker’s reference to the Emergency in his address did not suit the stature of the post. It has been 50 years since the Emergency, (then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi is no longer alive, why is the Speaker bringing up this issue now? Is it the role of the Speaker to make a political statement? We did not think his statement was apt," said Pawar.

“The President’s speech also had a brief mention of this issue, that too was not necessary,” he added.

Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-three-time union minister, said that he appreciates that Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

“It is good that Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Opposition. The party with the greatest number of MPs in the Opposition gets to decide the Leader of Opposition. The MPs of the Congress decided to make Rahul their leader. In one way this is representation from a new generation, with a background in politics, and a willingness to put in tremendous effort. I am sure he will shine,” said Pawar, who himself had been Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.