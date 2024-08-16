Sri Lanka-India ferry service resumes between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Jaffna

Colombo: A passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka resumed on Friday, the Indian High Commission said here emphasising a significant step in strengthening the bilateral ties through enhanced maritime connectivity.

The ferry completed its maiden journey between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, and Kankesanthurai in Jaffna, the capital city of the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

The distance of about 60 nautical miles (110 km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai is covered in approximately 3.5 hours depending on sea conditions.