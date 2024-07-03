Stampedes in India: A grim timeline of tragic events

Reportedly, 120 people have died in a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where around 2,50,000 people had gathered. The stampede occurred when a crowd of devotees started pushing towards the stage after the event to touch the preacher, who was coming down from a stage.
Credit: PTI Photo
In 2003, a stampede occurred in Nashik, Mumbai when thousands of pilgrims gathered at the Godavari River for the holy dip during the Kumbh Mela. At least 39 people, including women, were killed, and more than 100 were injured in the stampede.
Credit: PTI Photo
A stampede occurred when about three lakh people arrived at the Mandher Devi Temple in Maharashtra to perform the annual prayers on the day of 'Shakambhari Purnima' on January 25, 2005. Close to 300 people lost their lives in the stampede.
Credit: PTI Photo
In August 2008, approximately 145 Hindu pilgrims lost their lives when rumours of a landslide caused a stampede at the holy shrine Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh.
Credit: PTI Photo
A stampede occurred at the Chamunda Devi Temple in Jodhpur, Rajasthan when about 25,000 pilgrims arrived at the temple to mark the first day of the Navratri festival in September 2008.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
A stampede occurred at Pullumedu near Sabarimala in Kerala in January 2011. The incident claimed 106 lives and injured about 100 people. The stampede happened after an SUV toppled over. It was declared a 'national disaster'.
Credit: PTI Photo
A stampede broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kumbh Mela, killing 42 people and leaving 45 injured on February 10, 2013, at the Allahabad train station when a footbridge collapsed leading to panic.
Credit: PTI Photo
Around 115 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a stampede at the Ratangarh Temple in Madhya Pradesh where more than 1,50,000 people had gathered to celebrate Navratri.
Credit: PTI Photo
Nearly 22 people were killed and 39 injured in a stampede at Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai in 2017.
Credit: PTI Photo