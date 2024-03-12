States have no option but to implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act as per Article 256, says expert

Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha, P D T Achary, told DH that considering Article 256, states would have no other option but to implement the law passed by Parliament. At the same time, the states can address their grievances over the law, including the alleged violation of the Constitution, with the Supreme Court.

Sources indicate that the Kerala government, which has already approached the Supreme Court against the CAA, intends to continue pursuing legal avenues.

Meanwhile, BJP Kerala State President K Surendran stated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assertion that the CAA would not be implemented in Kerala lacked a basis, as states are obliged to implement central laws. Surendran remarked that Kerala is not Vijayan's personal property, nor is it acquired through dowry to warrant such statements.

Surendran stated that the Congress and CPM were attempting to mislead people for electoral gains on the issue. Additionally, the BJP leader alleged that the CPM government had established a 'concentration camp' in Kollam for detaining illegal migrants.

However, sources clarified that Surendran was referring to a transit home designed to accommodate foreign nationals awaiting deportation. This facility was initiated in compliance with a directive from the Kerala High Court in response to a plea by a Nigerian national, objecting to the detention of individuals awaiting deportation in prisons.