<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Tuesday, September 9, asked the youth to ‘keep away’ from social media claiming that a ‘conspiracy’ was going on to ‘divide’ the society along caste and religious lines. </p><p>Speaking at an event in UP's Basti district, Adityanath said that social media platforms were supposed to be used for educational purposes, citing the example of the pandemic period when online education was provided through social media. He called it "the positive side of social media’’.</p><p>‘’On the other hand however, social media has become a medium of abusing one another by forming groups…..an attempt is being made to spread hatred in the society by forming fake groups,’’ he said.</p>.Can't win polls with development alone: PM Modi advises BJP MPs to be active on social media.<p>The UP chief minister said that it was the responsibility of the users to ensure that technology was adapted according to the needs of the society. ‘’We will have to work to see how technology can be used for public welfare,’’ he added.</p><p>Adityanath took potshots at the Congress governments of the past, and accused them of promoting English as the symbol of Indianism. ‘’A conspiracy was hatched to keep us away from our traditions and symbols,’’ he said.</p><p>He added that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had, during the past 11 years, worked to restore the old glory of the country by restoring our ancient symbols.</p>