<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Wednesday congratulated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">ISRO </a>for placing the heaviest satellite in orbit from India using the LVM3 rocket and strengthening the foundation for future missions such as the Gaganyaan.</p>.<p>The prime minister also said that the success of the heavy-lift LVM3 rocket also reinforced India's growing role in the global commercial launch market.</p>.<p>ISRO's LVM3 rocket places the 6.5 tonne Bluebird Block 2 satellite of US-based form AST Space Mobile into a 520 km circular orbit.</p><p>"A significant stride in India's space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey," PM Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>PM Modi said the LVM3 launch was also reflective of efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and congratulated hardworking space scientists and engineers.</p>.<p>"India continues to soar higher in the world of space! Powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>"With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships," he said.</p>.<p>"This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations," the prime minister said. </p>