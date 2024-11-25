Supreme Court advocate urges CJI to initiate time-bound probe into Jhansi medical college fire

<p>New Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Amit Dwivedi has written to the chief justice of India, seeking a time-bound inquiry into a blaze in the neonatal intensive care unit of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh that killed 17 infants.</p>.<p>In the letter to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Sunday, Dwivedi - who hails from the Bundelkhand region - sought the constitution of a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge "to conduct a time-bound inquiry into the fire incident in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) of the government-run hospital… which resulted in the deaths of 15 infants".</p>.<p>Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the neonatal intensive care unit of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on the night of November 15.</p>.<p>While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, seven more succumbed later.</p>.Two more infants die, toll in Jhansi medical college fire rises to 17.<p>The letter highlighted reports of severe negligence, including the alleged absence of functioning fire extinguishers in the ward.</p>.<p>Dwivedi emphasised that accountability must be established and justice delivered to the grieving families. "The fire in the NICU is not an isolated incident but a continuation of the systemic failures that plague government healthcare in Bundelkhand." </p><p>He also accused some government doctors of prioritising private practice over public service, exacerbating the healthcare crisis.</p>.<p>He urged the chief justice of India to expand the inquiry's mandate to address larger systemic issues, including the impact of private practice by government doctors.</p>.<p>The advocate also proposed stringent guidelines and penalties to curb such practices, which he described as a betrayal of public trust.</p>.<p>Official sources said the fire broke out around 10:45 pm, possibly due to a short circuit.</p>