Supreme Court allows Centre's plea for transfer of petitions against Online Gaming Act to top court

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan transferred the petitions pending before the Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts to the apex court court.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 16:32 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 16:32 IST
