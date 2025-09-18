Menu
Supreme Court asks states, UTs to notify rules for registration of 'Anand Karaj' marriage

The bench noted the 1909 Act was enacted to recognise the validity of marriages performed by the Sikh ceremony of "Anand Karaj".
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:52 IST
