Supreme Court disapproves remarks made by Uttarakhand High Court judge against lawyers

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Sandeep Mehta noted that the judge had earlier also made some critical remarks in 2021 against a lawyer and the same were expunged by the top court.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 16:08 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 16:08 IST
