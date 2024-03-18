Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms license case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in an arms license case, reported ANI.
Ansari was detained under an order dated September 18, 2023, passed by the Chitrakoot District Magistrate under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act 1980.
Last month, the Allahabad High Court set aside an extended detention order issued against slain gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari under the National Security Act, saying the state had no power to extend the detention period once the original detention period was over.
(Published 18 March 2024, 07:35 IST)