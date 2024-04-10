'Will rip you apart': Supreme Court raps Uttarakhand licensing body, rejects Ramdev's apology

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday once again declined to accept the unconditional apologies tenders by Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna for their wilful, and deliberate disobedience of undertaking in relation to misleading advertisements claiming cures for various diseases.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said a message should go to the society at large. The court also felt the apology came when they found their back against the wall for issuing the advertisements.

"We are also concerned with all FMCGs who are making people walk the garden path," the bench said.

Taking up a petition filed by Indian Medical Association, the bench said, "We decline to accept this affidavit. It was deliberate and wilful. They have to suffer consequences. We don't want to be generous in this case."

"Why should we not treat your apology with the same disdain as shown to court undertaking," the bench asked senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Balbir Singh, appearing for contemnors, who referred to second affidavits by Ramdev, Balkrishna and the company tendering unqualified and unconditional apology.

The bench, however, "We are not convinced."

The court said they are taking the proceedings very lightly and also pointed at the attempts made by them to wriggle out from the personal appearance citing their foreign trips.

The bench noted Ramdev and Balkrishna tried to evade personal appearance before the court by making false claims of travel abroad. The bench said in the affidavit affirmed on March 30, flight tickets dated March 31 were annexed and when the affidavit was sworn, flight tickets were not in existence.

The bench also took an exception to the Uttarakhand Licencing Authority's inaction and failure to take any action against Divya Pharmacy despite letters issued by the Union government.

"We will rip you apart," the bench told the officer, who was personally present in the court.