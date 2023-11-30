Supreme Court quashes re-appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the re-appointment of Prof Gopinathan Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University on the ground of "unwarranted interference" by the Kerala government.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it is the Governor acting as the Chancellor who has been conferred with competence under the Act, 1996, to appoint or re-appoint the Vice-Chancellor, and no other person even the Pro-Chancellor or any superior authority can interfere with the functioning of the statutory authority.

Justice Pardiwala, who pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench, said, “If any decision is taken by the statutory authority at the behest or on suggestion of a person who has no statutory role to play the same would be patently illegal. Thus, it is the decision-making process which vitiated the entire process of re-appointment of the respondent no.4 as the Vice-Chancellor”.