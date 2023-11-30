Supreme Court quashes re-appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the re-appointment of Prof Gopinathan Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University on the ground of "unwarranted interference" by the Kerala government.
A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it is the Governor acting as the Chancellor who has been conferred with competence under the Act, 1996, to appoint or re-appoint the Vice-Chancellor, and no other person even the Pro-Chancellor or any superior authority can interfere with the functioning of the statutory authority.
Justice Pardiwala, who pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench, said, “If any decision is taken by the statutory authority at the behest or on suggestion of a person who has no statutory role to play the same would be patently illegal. Thus, it is the decision-making process which vitiated the entire process of re-appointment of the respondent no.4 as the Vice-Chancellor”.
The court found that the re-appointment was vitiated by interference from the state government. It also noted the Chancellor abdicated and surrendered the statutory powers for re-appointing the V-C.
“We allow this appeal and the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court dated February 23, 2022, is hereby set aside. As a consequence, notification dated November 23, 2021, re-appointing the respondent no.4 as Vice-Chancellor of the Kannur University is hereby quashed,” the bench said.
The apex court judgment came on an appeal challenging the February 2022 judgment delivered by a division bench of the Kerala High Court approving the re-appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and affirming the December, 2021 single judge bench judgment.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had earlier claimed the appointment had been made due to political reasons. He also accused the Vice-Chancellor of ruining the University and making several "illegal appointments".