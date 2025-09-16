<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Tuesday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela</a> should stop sending gang members and people from prison to the United States. </p>.'Most degenerate newspaper': Trump to sue New York Times for $15 billion over reports linking him to Epstein .<p>Trump made the comments at the White House after his second strike against an alleged drug boat in the southern Caribbean in recent weeks. </p><p>He did not provide evidence that there was any connection between the boat and criminal activity.</p>