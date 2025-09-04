Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court registers suo motu case on absence of CCTV cameras inside police stations

The court instituted the case following a news report that referred to 11 deaths in last eight to nine months inside police stations
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 08:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 08:12 IST
India NewsSupreme Corut

Follow us on :

Follow Us