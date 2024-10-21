Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court stresses on uniform standards to ensure students' safety at coaching centres

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a matter related to the deaths of three civil service aspirants at a coaching centre in the national capital.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 13:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 13:54 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcoaching centre

Follow us on :

Follow Us