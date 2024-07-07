Supreme Court to hear plea for re-test of NEET-UG on July 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would take up on Monday a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging paper leakage and other malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would consider over three dozen petitions on July 8.

Notably, the CBI has already started its investigation into the allegations and made some arrests in the matter after taking over the probe on June 23.