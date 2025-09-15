<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday said it would pass order on September 26 in a suo motu matter concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.</p>.<p>"The issue is of oversight," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed while hearing the matter.</p>.<p>On September 4, the apex court had taken <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suo-motu">suo motu cognisance</a> of a media report which stated there were 11 deaths in police custody in Rajasthan in the past eight months.</p>.<p>It had noted that as per the report, seven of these incidents happened in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udaipur">Udaipur</a> division itself.</p>.<p>The apex court had in 2018 ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.</p>.Supreme Court registers suo motu case on absence of CCTV cameras inside police stations.<p>In December 2020, the top court had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the ED and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">National Investigation Agency (NIA).</a></p>.<p>It had said that states and Union Territories should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at each and every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception as also areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.</p>