Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court to take up plea against Telangana Speaker over 10 BRS MLAs defection to Congress

On July 31, a top court bench had directed Assembly speaker to decide in three months the matter of the disqualification of the 10 BRS MLAs.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 13:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 13:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtTelanganaBRSSpeaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us