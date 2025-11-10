<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Monday decided to take up on November 17 a petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Telangana Speaker for allegedly not complying with its direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress. </p><p>On July 31, a top court bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai had directed the Assembly speaker to decide in three months the matter of the disqualification of the 10 BRS MLAs. </p>.BRS submits response to Speaker over disqualification petitions against 'turncoat' MLAs.<p>On Monday, a lawyer mentioned the contempt petition for urgent hearing, saying the speaker had not acted within the three-month deadline.</p><p>The Speaker has not decided the disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs who defected to Congress within the three-month time limit set by the judgment delivered by the apex court in July this year, the counsel said.</p><p>The counsel contended that the speaker had not touched the two petitions in the matter, and the MLAs were still continuing.</p><p>The counsel said the apex court in July had held that if any MLA were to attempt to protract the proceedings, then adverse inference would be drawn, and stressed that there are two petitions. He said the Speaker has not touched them, and the others are in the evidence stage. The counsel requested the CJI to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.</p><p>The counsel said the proceedings were being dragged by the respondents till the end of the month for obvious reasons. CJI Gavai is superannuating on November 23. The CJI orally remarked that the apex court will not close after November 24.</p><p>The bench agreed to examine the matter next Monday (November 17). </p>