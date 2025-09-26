Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel’s resolution plan for debt-ridden Bhushan power and Steel Ltd

The court said that delays in implementation were not attributable to either JSW or the lenders’ committee of creditors (CoC), and both had been trying to enforce the plan despite hurdles.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 06:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 06:40 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSupreme CourtJSW Steel

Follow us on :

Follow Us