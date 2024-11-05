Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Not all privately owned resources can be acquired by State: Supreme Court in majority verdict

The SC has now overturned verdicts post 1978 that adopted a socialist theme and ruled that states can take over all private properties for common good.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 05:51 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us