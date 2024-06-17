'Surat' to join India's naval arsenal, Navy shares pictures

"#Surat will be the next major combatant to join the #IndianNavy's arsenal. The ship commenced her maiden sea trials prior induction. Named after the vibrant city of #Gujarat, #Surat epitomizes its rich maritime heritage and pivotal role in India's nautical legacy. Constructed using cutting-edge technology by @MazagonDockLtd, #Surat stands as a glorious testament of #AatmanirbharBharat. @IN_WNC," it posted on X.