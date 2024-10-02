Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Survivors of sexual violence demand ban on sexually explicit content in media

The event was spearheaded by the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, alongside People Against Rape in India, Sampurna, and Sewa Nyaya Utthan.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 15:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 15:59 IST
India NewsPornography

Follow us on :

Follow Us